Can 46 runs be scored in one over? The answer to that is yes, as the same has been achieved during a match during the KCC Friendi Mobile T20 Champions Trophy 2023. It happened during the match between the NCM Investment and Tally CC where batters from the latter side smashed 46 runs in one over! Yes, they also had extras to thank, but the over saw some big hits and a streaky boundary. It started with a no ball which went for a six and finished off with a boundary. Philippines Women’s Cricket Team Bowled Out for Nine Runs in T20I Match at Southeast Asian Games 2023, Thailand Women Chase Target in Four Balls.

Watch 46 Runs Being Scored in One Over

Getting 46 runs in an over is not possible right? Right? Wrong! Watch this absolute bonkers over now. . .#KCCT20 pic.twitter.com/PFRRivh0Ae — FanCode (@FanCode) May 3, 2023

