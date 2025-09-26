India national cricket team opener Abhishek Sharma scripted history during the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match against the Sri Lanka national cricket team in Dubai on Friday, September 26. Abhishek Sharma shattered Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan's record of most runs in a single edition of the T20 Asia Cup. The Indian opener surpassed Rizwan's 281-run tally. During the IND vs SL Super 4 match, Sharma slammed his third consecutive half-century of the Asia Cup 2025. He is also the leading run-getter in the ongoing showpiece tournament. Shubman Gill Wicket Video: Watch Maheesh Theekshana Take Superb Catch off His Own Bowling To Dismiss Indian Opener During IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match.

Abhishek Sharma Shatters Mohammad Rizwan’s Record of Most Runs in Single Edition of T20 Asia Cup

MOST RUNS IN AN ASIA CUP EDITION IN T20I: Abhishek Sharma - 285*. Mohammad Rizwan - 281. Virat Kohli - 276. pic.twitter.com/CLgfqXNqOP — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) September 26, 2025

