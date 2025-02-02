Abhishek Sharma Surpasses Shubman Gill to Register Highest Score by an Indian in T20Is, Breaks Rohit Sharma's Six-Hitting Record During IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025

India national cricket team star opener Abhishek Sharma registered the highest individual score by an Indian batter in T20Is till now. The explosive batter achieved this historic feat during the fifth T20I against the England national cricket team at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The stylish left-handed batter hammered 135 runs off 54 deliveries, including seven fours and 13 sixes. He surpassed Shubman Gill's 126 runs against New Zealand in 2023. Abhishek Sharma also shattered the record of Rohit Sharma's most sixes in a T20I innings. The youngster hammered 13 maximums in his incredible knock. Earlier, Abhishek Sharma smashed the second-fastest T20I century for his country. He achieved this elusive milestone in just 37 deliveries. The rising cricketer hammered his half-century in 17 balls in the fifth T20I in Mumbai. Abhishek Sharma Scores Second Fastest Century by an Indian Batsman, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025 in Mumbai.

Another Feat For Abhishek Sharma

End of an explosive 135-run knock from Abhishek Sharma 👏👏 He finishes with 1⃣3⃣ sixes - the most ever for an Indian batter in T20Is in Men's Cricket 🙌 Live ▶️ https://t.co/B13UlBNdFP#TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBankpic.twitter.com/Jb9Le56aBX — BCCI (@BCCI) February 2, 2025

Abhishek Sharma Smash Highest T20I Score by Indian Batter

Highest score by indians in t20i 1.Abhishek Sharma - 135(54) 2.Shubman Gill - 126*(63) 3.Ruturaj Gaikwad - 123*(57) 4.Virat Kohli - 122*(61) 5.Rohit Sharma - 121*(69)#abhisheksharma #INDvENG#engvsind — Manav k.18 (@kumari6434) February 2, 2025

