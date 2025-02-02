Abhishek Sharma Surpasses Shubman Gill to Register Highest Score by an Indian in T20Is, Breaks Rohit Sharma's Six-Hitting Record During IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025

Explosive opener Abhishek Sharma smashed the highest individual score by an Indian batter in T20Is. The left-handed batter hammered 135 runs during the fifth T20I against England in Mumbai.

Abhishek Sharma Surpasses Shubman Gill to Register Highest Score by an Indian in T20Is, Breaks Rohit Sharma's Six-Hitting Record During IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025
Abhishek Sharma. (Photo credits: X/@we_knowd)
Socially Utkarsh Rathour| Feb 02, 2025 08:44 PM IST

India national cricket team star opener Abhishek Sharma registered the highest individual score by an Indian batter in T20Is till now. The explosive batter achieved this historic feat during the fifth T20I against the England national cricket team at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The stylish left-handed batter hammered 135 runs off 54 deliveries, including seven fours and 13 sixes. He surpassed Shubman Gill's 126 runs against New Zealand in 2023. Abhishek Sharma also shattered the record of Rohit Sharma's most sixes in a T20I innings. The youngster hammered 13 maximums in his incredible knock. Earlier, Abhishek Sharma smashed the second-fastest T20I century for his country. He achieved this elusive milestone in just 37 deliveries. The rising cricketer hammered his half-century in 17 balls in the fifth T20I in Mumbai. Abhishek Sharma Scores Second Fastest Century by an Indian Batsman, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025 in Mumbai.

Another Feat For Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma Smash Highest T20I Score by Indian Batter

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Abhishek Sharma England England National Cricket Team IND vs ENG IND vs ENG 2025 IND vs ENG T20 India India National Cricket Team India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Matches India vs England India vs England 2025
You might also like
India Beat England by 150 Runs in IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025; Abhishek Sharma, Bowlers Shine as Hosts Win Series 4–1
Abhishek Sharma Surpasses Shubman Gill to Register Highest Score by an Indian in T20Is, Breaks Rohit Sharma's Six-Hitting Record During IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025
Abhishek Sharma. (Photo credits: X/@we_knowd)
Socially Utkarsh Rathour| Feb 02, 2025 08:44 PM IST

India national cricket team star opener Abhishek Sharma registered the highest individual score by an Indian batter in T20Is till now. The explosive batter achieved this historic feat during the fifth T20I against the England national cricket team at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The stylish left-handed batter hammered 135 runs off 54 deliveries, including seven fours and 13 sixes. He surpassed Shubman Gill's 126 runs against New Zealand in 2023. Abhishek Sharma also shattered the record of Rohit Sharma's most sixes in a T20I innings. The youngster hammered 13 maximums in his incredible knock. Earlier, Abhishek Sharma smashed the second-fastest T20I century for his country. He achieved this elusive milestone in just 37 deliveries. The rising cricketer hammered his half-century in 17 balls in the fifth T20I in Mumbai. Abhishek Sharma Scores Second Fastest Century by an Indian Batsman, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025 in Mumbai.

Another Feat For Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma Smash Highest T20I Score by Indian Batter

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Abhishek Sharma England England National Cricket Team IND vs ENG IND vs ENG 2025 IND vs ENG T20 India India National Cricket Team India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Matches India vs England India vs England 2025
You might also like
India Beat England by 150 Runs in IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025; Abhishek Sharma, Bowlers Shine as Hosts Win Series 4–1
Cricket

India Beat England by 150 Runs in IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025; Abhishek Sharma, Bowlers Shine as Hosts Win Series 4–1
How To Watch Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League 2024–25 Free Live Streaming Online in India? Get Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST
Football

How To Watch Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League 2024–25 Free Live Streaming Online in India? Get Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST
Varun Chakaravarthy Picks Most Wickets in Bilateral T20I Series by Indian, Breaks His Record During IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025
Cricket

Varun Chakaravarthy Picks Most Wickets in Bilateral T20I Series by Indian, Breaks His Record During IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025
India Beat England by 150 Runs in IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025; Abhishek Sharma, Bowlers Shine as Hosts Win Series 4–1
Cricket

India Beat England by 150 Runs in IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025; Abhishek Sharma, Bowlers Shine as Hosts Win Series 4–1
How To Watch Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League 2024–25 Free Live Streaming Online in India? Get Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST
Football

How To Watch Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League 2024–25 Free Live Streaming Online in India? Get Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST
Varun Chakaravarthy Picks Most Wickets in Bilateral T20I Series by Indian, Breaks His Record During IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025
Cricket

Varun Chakaravarthy Picks Most Wickets in Bilateral T20I Series by Indian, Breaks His Record During IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025
Yuvraj Singh 'Proud' as He Lauds Abhishek Sharma for His Spectacular 54-Ball 135 During IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025, Says 'That's Where I Want to See You' (See Post)
Cricket

Yuvraj Singh 'Proud' as He Lauds Abhishek Sharma for His Spectacular 54-Ball 135 During IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2025, Says 'That's Where I Want to See You' (See Post)

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Espanyol vs Real Madrid
100K+ searches
Barcelona
50K+ searches
U19 Women's World Cup
20K+ searches
Under 19 World Cup
20K+ searches
Basant Panchami 2025: Date
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
Google Trends Google Trends
Espanyol vs Real Madrid
100K+ searches
Barcelona
50K+ searches
U19 Women's World Cup
20K+ searches
Under 19 World Cup
20K+ searches
Basant Panchami 2025: Date
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
Google News Telegram Bot

Trending Topics
Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel