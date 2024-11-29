After the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), players from Pakistan were not allowed to play in the IPL because of political reasons and since 2009, no Pakistan player ever played in the IPL. No player from Bangladesh was sold during the IPL 2025 auction. This might be due to the lacklustre performance of the Bangladesh National Cricket Team in the last few months. But fans over social media are speculating that this might be happening due to political reasons. From 13 Bangladesh players on the list, none of them was sold and this will be the first time since 2020 that IPL will not feature any of the Bangladesh cricketers. PCB Has Strongly Denied Hybrid Model for ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Claims Former Pakistan Captain Rashid Latif.

'It will be Difficult for Players'

@IPL no Bangladeshi player sold in IPL 2025 auction, seems like after the govt change in Bangladesh, it will be difficult for players to get IPL contracts and surprisingly @davidwarner31 was also unsold. Seems like #IPLAuction2025 #CricketTwitter — Junaid Ahmad (Ph.D) (@JunaidA20128193) November 29, 2024

'Not even a single cricketer from Bangladesh was acquired'

Not even a single cricketer from Bangladesh was acquired in the IPL 2025 auction🔥 Do you support the decision? pic.twitter.com/nMUwxO5ecc — Sandeep Phogat (@MrSandeepPhogat) November 26, 2024

'2025- Bangladesh Free IPL'

'Thank you for boycotting Bangladesh cricketers'

Thank you @IPL for boycotting bangladesh cricketers. The country is a cesspool of terrorists and Bharat must sanction them immediately. pic.twitter.com/QMIliBmwvx — Akshat Deora (@tigerAkD) November 26, 2024

'But Bangladesh has not a single quality player'

But Bangladesh has not a single quality player, qualified to play in world’s biggest and richest league. pic.twitter.com/jisLyMZJUe — Arif Aajakia (@arifaajakia) November 28, 2024

