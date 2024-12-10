There have been a lot of controversies around the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 because of India denying to travel to Pakistan amid poor relations between the countries. Star Sports has released a promo where there is no mention of Pakistan as the host nation of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The schedule for the upcoming Champions Trophy has not been released. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has come up with a hybrid model where, most likely, the Indian Cricket Team will be playing their matches in Dubai. Pakistan are the defending champions of the ICC Champions Trophy. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule, Format, Previous Winners List and All You Need to Know.

Star Sports Promo of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

