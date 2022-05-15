Andrew Symonds, former Australian all-rounder died in a tragic car crash on Sunday. Aged 46 at the time of his death, the news of his demise left the whole cricket world in shock. Some of his former colleagues and others from the cricketing fraternity expressed shock on hearing this tragic news. Take a look at some other reactions below:

Sachin Tendulkar:

Andrew Symond’s demise is shocking news for all of us to absorb. Not only was he a brilliant all-rounder, but also a live-wire on the field. I have fond memories of the time we spent together in Mumbai Indians. May his soul rest in peace, condolences to his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/QnUTEZBbsD — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 15, 2022

Ricky Ponting:

If Roy shook your hand you had his word, that’s the sort of bloke he was and that's why I always wanted him on my team. An extraordinary player and even better human being. Can’t believe he’s gone. Thoughts are with his family at this time. pic.twitter.com/7r7FiK1CzK — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) May 15, 2022

Brian Lara:

We exchanged messages just hours ago... what’s really going on? Baffled and heartbroken! How could we lose another iconic figure in our sport so soon 💔 RIP Roy Condolences to Andrew’s family and close friends.#unfair — Brian Lara (@BrianLara) May 15, 2022

Virat Kohli:

Shocking and saddening to hear of Andrew Symonds passing. May his soul RIP and God give strength to his family in this difficult moment. 🙏🏻 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 15, 2022

Virender Sehwag:

Sad to know of #AndrewSymonds passing away in a tragic accident. He was one of the best entertainers in his playing days and his passing is a great loss for world cricket. Condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/DznBYRtXv9 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 15, 2022

Gautam Gambhir:

Saddened by the tragic demise of Andrew Symonds. One of the greatest all rounders of our times! May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/sSO2JjyuSR — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 15, 2022

Rishabh Pant:

Absolutely shocked and gutted to hear the sudden demise of Andrew Symonds. One of the greatest all rounders of all time. Life is truly unpredictable. My heartfelt condolences to his friends and family. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) May 15, 2022

