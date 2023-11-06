Angelo Mathews was certainly not very happy after he was given 'timed out' during the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match on November 6. The veteran cricketer became the first in international cricketer to be given out in this way after he took more than two minutes to get ready to bat with the strap of his helmet breaking just as he was taking guard. Mathews had called for a new helmet but Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan appealed to the umpire who after a discussion with Mathews, gave him out. As he walked towards the dugout, Mathews was seen throwing away the helmet. Angelo Mathews Becomes First Player To Be Dismissed ‘Timed Out’ in International Cricket After his Helmet Strap Broke During BAN vs SL CWC 2023 Match.

Watch Video Here:

Angelo Mathews got timed out!!!!!..😯😯 pic.twitter.com/Jqfw9dXupK — Shawstopper (@shawstopper_100) November 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)