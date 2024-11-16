Australia secure a dominant series victory against Pakistan after securing a victory by 13 runs in the second T20I of the three-match series. Having an unassailable 20 lead in the series now, Pakistan can only earn respect by winning the third and final T20I of the series. Australia batted first in the game and despite having a solid start through Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short, they lost their way in the middle overs. It was Aaron Hardie's cameo which helped them get to a respectable total of 147/9. Haris Rauf was the pick of the bowlers with seven wickets. Chasing it, Pakistan were never off to a good start and kept losing wickets on regular intervals. The partnership between Usman Khan and Irfan Khan raised some hope for the visitors but Spencer Johnson scalped a five-wicket hall to take Australia over the finishing line. ICC Announces Champions Trophy 2025 Tour to Begin in Islamabad; Silverware to Travel Across Seven Nations, Will Reach India in January.

Australia Defeat Pakistan by 13 Runs

