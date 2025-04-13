A pacer, who could have ruled the bowling charts with his swing, was Mohammad Amir, who took premature retirement from international cricket but not before leaving his mark. Amir remains a popular figure amongst fans, and was flooded with wishes across platforms on the occasion of his 33rd birthday, which the former Pakistan pacer celebrates today (April 13). Amir, in his short international career, won the ICC T20 World Cup 2009 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, and claimed 271 wickets for the Pakistan national cricket team. Check out some of the fans' wishes for the ace speedster below. Babar Azam Wicket Video: Watch Mohammad Amir Dismiss Star Batter for Two-Ball Duck During Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 Match.

HBD, Amir <3

Most Skilled Left-Arm Pacer

In His Own League Mohammad Amir

33 Years of Brilliance

King of Swing

