A pacer, who could have ruled the bowling charts with his swing, was Mohammad Amir, who took premature retirement from international cricket but not before leaving his mark. Amir remains a popular figure amongst fans, and was flooded with wishes across platforms on the occasion of his 33rd birthday, which the former Pakistan pacer celebrates today (April 13). Amir, in his short international career, won the ICC T20 World Cup 2009 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, and claimed 271 wickets for the Pakistan national cricket team. Check out some of the fans' wishes for the ace speedster below. Babar Azam Wicket Video: Watch Mohammad Amir Dismiss Star Batter for Two-Ball Duck During Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 Match.

HBD, Amir <3

119 Test wickets 81 ODI wickets 71 T20I wickets 266 First Class wickets 123 List-A wickets 366 T20 wickets 2009 World T20 winner, 2017 Champions trophy winner , 3rd youngest player to take five wickets in an innings.... Happiest Birthday to Mohammad Amir. ❤️#HappyBirthDayAmir pic.twitter.com/0ieZeR7xRi — Abdul Basit (@BasitCric) April 13, 2025

Most Skilled Left-Arm Pacer

Who is Amir? Go ask Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Virat Kohli, Smith, and the one who saw him play at 17. Happy Birthday to the most skilled left-arm pacer the game has ever seen — Mohammad Amir. A generational talent, and still unmatched.@iamamirofficial 💚 pic.twitter.com/ImT5UGEu3j — The PCT Army.🇵🇰 (@thepctarmy0) April 13, 2025

In His Own League Mohammad Amir

Pakistanis With Most ICC Trophy Wins: 02 - Mohammed Amir 02 - Shoaib Malik 01 - 29 Other Players M Amir is the Only bowler in test Cricket history to take 50 Wickets before turning 19. Happy Birthday Mohammad Amir! pic.twitter.com/IDBjAf2loQ — Abdul Rehman Yaseen (@StatsofARY) April 13, 2025

33 Years of Brilliance

Celebrating 33 years of cricketing brilliance! From lifting the ICC T20 World Cup in 2009 to conquering the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017, your journey has inspired millions.💓 Wishing the legendary Mohammad Amir a very happy birthday filled with joy, success, memories! 🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/zqnD5ZXIrR — Cricket Impluse (@cricketimpluse) April 13, 2025

King of Swing

Happy Birthday to the king of swing, Mohammad Amir! As your biggest fan, I just want to say thank you for all the magical moments you’ve given us on the field. Your passion, talent, and comeback story inspire millions like me every single day. Wishing you endless happiness, pic.twitter.com/XDetxDFU2C — فرحت گلزار ١٨٠٦ (@DarFarhat18) April 12, 2025

