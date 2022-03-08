Australia Women registered their second win of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 after defeating Pakistan Women by seven wickets. Set 191 runs to win, Australia Women reached the target in 34.4 overs, thanks to Alyssa Healy's 72. Meanwhile, this was Pakistan Women's second consecutive defeat in the tournament. Bismah Maroof Dedicates Half-Century to her Daughter Fatima With Cradle Celebration During PAK W vs AUS W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 Match.

Two in two for Meg Lanning’s side as Australia seal a seven-wicket win over Pakistan 👏#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/OM0SI0G5IQ — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 8, 2022

