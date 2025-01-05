Babar Azam and Shan Masood broke a long-standing opening record for Pakistan against South Africa, adding 140 runs for the first wicket during the ongoing SA vs PAK 2024-25 Test on Day 3 after being asked to follow on. Shan and Babar have managed to hit their respective fifties as well, with the latter slamming his second of the day itself. Earlier in the day, Azam hit 58 and got out in Pakistan's first innings. Babar Azam Attempts to Sledge Marco Jansen As Star Batter Comes Face-to-Face With Proteas All-Rounder During SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2024–25.

Babar Azam and Shan Masood Breaks Long-Standing Record

Babar Azam and Shan Masood broke a 20-year-old record. This is the highest first-wicket partnership by Pakistani batters against South Africa pic.twitter.com/PbJeaNXekr — junaiz (@dhillow_) January 5, 2025

