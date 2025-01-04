A video has gone viral on social media where former Pakistan national cricket team captain Babar Azam tried to sledge South Africa national cricket team all-rounder Marco Jansen during the SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2024-25 in Cape Town. The hilarious incident happened during the first innings of South Africa. During the 121st over, Babar walked towards Jansen and stared at him. However, no conversations were recorded in the stump mic. Talking about the match, South Africa scored 615 runs after Ryan Rickelton hammered 259 runs off 343 deliveries, including 29 fours and three sixes. Ryan Rickelton Notches Up Maiden Double Century in Tests, Achieves Glorious Milestone During SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2024–25.

Babar Azam Try To Sledge Marco Jansen

