Boards nowadays are finding distinctive ways to unveil trophies, and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) managed to pull off a unique one when Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana and Ireland skipper Gaby Lewis dressed in local attire, unveiled the BAN-W vs IRE BAN-W vs IRE-W T20I Series 2024 Trophy in a tea estate. Both captains were seen plucking tea leaves from the plantations before revealing the trophy at the historic 175-year-old Malnicherra Tea Estate. Bangladesh Women's National Cricket Team have already won the three-ODI series 3-0. On Which Channel India Women vs Australia Women 2024 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch IND-W vs AUS-W ODI Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

Unique Trophy BAN-w vs IRE-W T20I Trophy Unveil

Tea & Trophies! Captains Nigar Sultana Joty & Gaby Lewis unveil the T20i trophy at Sylhet’s historic Malnicherra Tea Estate, blending cricket with culture! 🌱🏏✨#BCB #BANWvIREW #T20 pic.twitter.com/okwu5AlyJY — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) December 4, 2024

Nigar Sultana and Gaby Lewis With T20I Trophy

📸 Bangladesh Captain Nigar Sultana Joti and Irish counterpart Gaby Lewis immerse themselves in the rich heritage of Sylhet's tea plantations, unveiling the T20 series trophy at the historic 175-year-old Malnicherra Tea Estate.🏆🏏#BCB #Cricket #BANWvIREW #HomeSeries #T20 pic.twitter.com/xM5tf78dHS — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) December 4, 2024

