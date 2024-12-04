The India women's national cricket team is set to take on the Australia women's national cricket team in a three-match ODI series that is set to start on December 5. The IND-W vs AUS-W ODI series is set to be an exciting affair with both teams aiming to give it their absolute best on the field in order to come out on top. With so many quality players in action, fans might be on the lookout for IND-W vs AUS-W viewing options and we have them covered! Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the IND-W vs AUS-W ODI series and the India women vs Australia women live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 2 TV channels. Fans looking for IND-W vs AUS-W online viewing options can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app to watch the India women vs Australia women ODI series live streaming online, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Indian Women’s Cricket Team Squad Announced for Australia ODI Series: Struggling Shafali Verma Dropped, Harleen Deol Returns.

India Women vs Australia Women Live Telecast

Mark your calendars! Here's the schedule for #WomenInBlue's ODI Series down under. 📅 Predict the scoreline of the 3-match series! ✍💬 📺 Watch #AUSWvINDWOnStar, 1st ODI, 5th DEC, THU, 9:50 AM! #AUSvIND | #ToughestRivalry pic.twitter.com/5cl317TyaV — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 3, 2024

