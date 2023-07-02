Despite an epic and memorable fight, Ben Stokes' superhuman efforts fell short ahead of Australia's quality of bowling. They started Day 5 much ahead in the game and the lead just got bigger when the bagged the wicket of Ben Duckett and immediately after Jonny Bairstow through a controversial run out. It was then Stokes changed gear and took the game much closer than it looked like only to fall short at the end. Australia were spot on with their strategies in most of the phases and now they lead the series 2-0 with a clinical 43-run win and are in a position of great advantage.

Australia Seal Comprehensive 43-Run Victory Over England in Ashes 2023 2nd Test

A 43-run win for Australia after an enthralling, spiteful and exciting day five. #Ashes — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 2, 2023

