Ben Stokes has reportedly agreed to become the new captain of the England Test team. The all-rounder is also keen on having the experienced duo of Stuart Broad and James Anderson return to the team. Also the ECB is considering the appointment of Gary Kirsten as England's new head coach foe the Test team.

Ben Stokes is set to be the Test captain and Gary Kirsten is set to be the Test coach of England. (Source - Daily Mail) — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)