Star cricketer Bevon Jacobs played a match-winning knock of 53 runs off 33 deliveries, which guided Auckland to a thrilling two-wicket win over Canterbury in the Super Smash 2024-25. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians have roped him for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 edition. The star cricketer Bevon Jacobs was purchased by the five-time champions Mumbai Indians for INR 30 lakh during the IPL 2025 mega auction. Women’s Super Smash 2024–25: India Pacer Shikha Pandey Signs for Canterbury Magicians.

Bevon Jacobs Hit Match-Winning 53 Runs

Bevon Jacobs scored a 🔥 53 against Canterbury, powering Auckland to the win!#SuperSmashOnFanCode pic.twitter.com/YFAXVqWAqR

