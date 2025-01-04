A bizarre incident happened during the final Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 (Pakistan's domestic First Class cricket tournament) when Sialkot batter Mohammad Waleed was dismissed hilariously by Peshawar bowler Amir Khan. The wicket incident happened during the 50th over of the first innings of Sialkot. Speedster Amir Khan bowled a full delivery on off-stump, which Mohammad Waleed drove back to the bowler. Amir picked up the ball and threw it towards the strikers at the end, where Waleed jumped in an attempt to save himself. Replays showed that Waleed was well outside his crease, and the third umpire adjudged him out. Sialkot batter Mohammad Waleed was run out for a duck in a bizarre fashion. Saim Ayub Stretchered Off From the Field After Twisting His Ankle While Fielding During SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2024-25 (Watch Video).

Strange Dismissal for Mohammad Waleed

Strange dismissal 😲 Mohammad Waleed gets out in a bizarre manner ❌#QeAT | #SKTvPSH pic.twitter.com/0SEGUaqIC4 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 3, 2025

