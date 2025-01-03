Pakistan suffer a big blow early in the second Test against South Africa at Cape Town as their star opener Saim Ayub, who has been in very good form in the recent past, suffered an injury during fielding on Day 1 and had to be stretchered off. Ayub twisted his ankle while fielding and was in pain when he was carried to the sidelines by a few of his teammates and then he was stretchered off to a hospital. Pakistan will hope the injury is not serious and they will get his services sometime soon in the Test match. Stress Fractures in Sport: When Stressed Bones Fight Back.

Saim Ayub Stretchered Off From the Field After Twisting His Ankle

Saim Ayub twisted his ankle during fielding. He has been taken to the hospital for medical scans. Prayers for Saim Ayub’s speedy recovery 🤲 #SAvPAK #PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/HKFdL0M7QY — Ahtasham Riaz (@ahtashamriaz22) January 3, 2025

