After a 10-wicket defeat against Rwanda, Botswana will take on Nigeria in the eighth T20 Africa Continental Cup 2024 match. Both sides will face each other at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City. The crucial game will begin at 5:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Saturday. Unfortunately, there is no official telecast of the T20 Africa Continental Cup 2024 for the fans in India. So, the Indian audience will not be able to watch the fifth match of the tournament. The good news is that fans can watch the live streaming of the Botswana vs Rwanda clash on the FanCode app and website. IND 4/0 in 1 Over (Trail By 153) | India vs Australia Live Score Updates of 2nd Test 2024 Day 2: India Eye Stability In Second Innings.

Botswana vs Nigeria T20 Africa Contentinal Cup 2024 Match

Round 2 of the ILT20 Continent Cup! Nigeria 🇳🇬 takes on Botswana 🇧🇼 match 8 📅 Stay updated: 👉 Live Score: https://t.co/nNTuLX4iR2 👉 Live Stream: https://t.co/AoizTm3jDE Support the YellowGreens as they aim for glory!#YellowGreens #NigeriacricketFederation… pic.twitter.com/siNcn0aVit — Nigeria Cricket Federation (@cricket_nigeria) December 7, 2024

