Cheteshwar Pujara met Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his 100th Test match. Taking to social media, Pujara shared pictures of him and his wife meeting Modi and wrote, "It was an honour to meet our Hon. Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. I will cherish the interaction and encouragement ahead of my 100th Test." The Indian Test mainstay will complete the landmark achievement when his side face Australia in the 2nd Test in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Virat Kohli 'Nostalgic' While Driving 'Towards Stadium' in Delhi Ahead of IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2023 (See Pic).

Cheteshwar Pujara Meets PM Narendra Modi

