A couple gave birth to a child at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg during the SA vs PAK 3rd ODI 2024 on December 22. A message came up on the big screen at The Wanderers Stadium that read, "Congratulations Mr and Mrs Rabeng on the birth of your healthy son at the BULLRING!" For the uninitiated, The Wanderers Stadium is also known as the 'The Bullring' for the atmosphere which can at times, put visiting teams under pressure. Pictures of the big screen with the announcement of the birth of the child have gone viral. Couple Gets Engaged on Sidelines of SA vs PAK 'Pink' ODI at Johannesburg's The Wanderers Stadium (See Pics).

Couple Gives Birth to Child at Wanderers During SA vs PAK 3rd ODI 2024

Is this a first for an international cricket venue? This baby was born in the medical centre they have here at the Wanderers. pic.twitter.com/NAhgLvPf5Z — stuart hess (@shockerhess) December 22, 2024

Baby Born at The Wanderers During SA vs PAK 3rd ODI 2024

No. Freaking. Way. If they don’t name him AB Rabeng then I don’t know. 🤷🏽‍♂️ #SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/rsYG5fwTCO — Chad Kelly-Klate (@CKlatey) December 22, 2024

