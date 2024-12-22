While the rain delayed and marred a bit of action at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, a couple got engaged on the sidelines during the SA vs PAK 3rd ODI 2024 on Sunday, December 22. Pictures shared by South Africa cricket's official X handle showed the man proposing on the sidelines of the match at The Wanderers Stadium and the woman accepted the proposal and showed her ring after the engagement. The pictures went viral on social media. Meanwhile, the SA vs PAK 3rd ODI 2024 was reduced to 47 overs per side due to rain in Johannesburg. Why Are South Africa Players Wearing Pink Jersey Against Pakistan in 3rd ODI 2024? Know Reason.

Couple Gets Engaged on Sidelines of SA vs PAK 3rd ODI 2024

Pink Day ODI’s are for proposals💍 Congratulations to the amazing couple on your engagement, may your marriage last a lifetime and more!✨🩷#WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #PinkDay #SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/V8wZtdIkn1 — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 22, 2024

