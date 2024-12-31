Star Australian cricketer, who retired from International cricket on 2024, was unsold for the first time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction since he was first sold in 2009. This time due to ICC Champions Trophy 2025, PSL will clash with IPL and David Warner has now officially registered for the PSL 2025. Warner is currently playing in the Big Bash League and captaining Sydney Thunder. Former New Zealand Pacer Tim Southee Enters Pakistan Super League 2025 Players Draft.

David Warner Registers For PSL 2025 Draft

ENDING 2024 ON A HIGH 🕺🏻🕺🏻 The Aussie🇦🇺 powerhouse 🐂 David Warner has registered for the #HBLPSLDraft! pic.twitter.com/yyrVcS71Uk — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) December 31, 2024

