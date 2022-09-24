Deepti Sharma came up with a Mankad run-out as she dismissed Charlotte Dean to help India beat England by 16 runs under controversial circumstances in the 3rd ODI 2022 on September 24. Dean was out of her crease and Sharma knocked the bails out at the non-striker's end to complete the dismissal, which was ruled as a legitimate one by the third umpire. Following the dismissal, netizens took to social media to react to this.

See Some Reactions:

'Smart Work'

Don't try to steal the ground... Very smart work there from Deepti Sharma Mankad is a Run out now and she was well in her right to run her out. Charlie Dean ends up tears in eyes.. India clean sweep England 3-0#ENGvIND #ENGWvINDW pic.twitter.com/fhUx7E2TP0 — Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) September 24, 2022

India Win:

Indian women ‘Mankad’ English cricket team and wins ! 🤣🤣🇮🇳 — JH (@jagdish_2204) September 24, 2022

'Iconic'

MANKAD AT THE HOME OF CRICKET. DEEPTI, You're so iconic to do that girl — // (@vibessfc) September 24, 2022

