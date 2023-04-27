KKR ended their four-match losing streak against RCB, as they defeated them by 21-runs margin and bagged important two points away from home. Rinku Singh played a crucial role in the end overs for KKR again, hitting Siraj three boundaries and then taking some good catches. Virat Kohli hit a half-century during the chase which went in vain. After the match a picture emerged on social media which showed Rinku Singh touching Virat Kohli's feet during handshake. Although fans loved it and made it viral on the internet, it did look like the picture was morphed and doctored. There was no clip to confirm it except for the picture.

Picture of Rinku Singh Touching Virat Kohli Feet

Rinku singh touched Virat Kohli's feet God of Cricket @imVkohli 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BeivPsWtG7 — 𝙎𝙋𝙄𝘿𝙀𝙔シ︎ (@Spidey_RCB) April 27, 2023

Another Fan Spots It

Rinku singh touched Virat Kohli's feet 😍🤩 pic.twitter.com/GjU4N2mAHN — Maxwell FC (@Honest_Msdian) April 27, 2023

Fans Love It

Rinku singh touched Virat Kohli's feet This is Virat Kohli's level in Cricket God of Cricket @imVkohli 🙏 pic.twitter.com/UM4w3sp2ne — Lokesh Saini (@LokeshViraat18K) April 27, 2023

Fans Make the Picture Viral

Last night Rinku Singh was found touching the feet of Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/kBU4Q6vtQL — NC. (@NaeemCaption) April 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)