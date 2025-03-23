Veteran opener Rohit Sharma equalled Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell's unwanted record of most ducks in Indian Premier League history. Rohit Sharma registered his 18th duck (joint most alongside Maxwell and Karthik) during the high-voltage match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in the IPL 2025 match on Saturday. Rohit was dismissed by Chennai Super Kings left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed for a four-ball duck. Most Ducks in IPL: From Rohit Sharma to Harbhajan Singh, a Look at Top 10 Batsmen With Highest Number of Zeroes in Indian Premier League History Ahead of 2025 Edition.

Rohit Sharma's Registers 18th Duck in IPL

