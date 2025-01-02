Chris Gayle, former West Indies batting legend, is known for being a party animal, which became evident when the opener showcased his carnival avatar in a reel on his Instagram. Gayle, who wished his fans a Happy New Year, was dressed in an outfit inspired by former WWE superstar Ultimate Warrior, all while promoting the Ultra Carnival 2025, which is taking place in St Kitts. A crowd favourite generally, fans bombarded his comments section, and social media platforms to not check the cricketer's profile. Chris Gayle, Shikhar Dhawan Entertain Srinagar Crowd With Stroke Play in LLC 2024 (Watch Video).

Chris Gayle In His Carnival Avatar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Gayle 👑 (@chrisgayle333)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)