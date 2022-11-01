England beat New Zealand by 20 runs in their Group 1 encounter at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Tuesday, November 1. Skipper Jos Buttler led from the front with a brilliant 73-run knock from 47 deliveries and Alex Hales hit a half-century as England posted 179/6 on the board. New Zealand in response, got off to a shaky start but Glenn Phillips kept them in the hunt with a 36-ball 62. But England struck back with wickets to defeat New Zealand by 20 runs. With this win, they remain in the hunt for a place in the semifinal.

England vs New Zealand Result:

England ward off Glenn Phillips to go level on points with Australia and New Zealand in Group 1 of the #T20WorldCup 2022 🙌#ENGvNZ | 📝: https://t.co/LTgE7VWHFc pic.twitter.com/8474h9ZNNk — ICC (@ICC) November 1, 2022

