Despite delivering a match-winning performance with the ball, defending 13 runs in the last over. KKR quick Harshit Rana was penalized 60% of his match fees by the match referee at Eden Gardens officiating the KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 match. Harshit celebrated aggressively after taking the wickets of Mayank Agarwal and Heinrich Klaasen and gave them send-offs. He blew a flying kiss to celebrate Agarwal's wicket and his celebration breached the IPL's code of conduct. The match referee stated that Harshit was fined 50% and 10% for the respective offences. Harshit Rana Blows Flying Kiss to Mayank Agarwal After Dismissing Him During KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Harshit Rana Fined 60% of Match Fees Due to Breaching Code of Conduct

Harshit Rana fined 60 percent of his match fees for breach of #IPL code of conduct. He gave a send off to Mayank Agarwal. #KKRvSRH — Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) March 24, 2024

