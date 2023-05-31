Chennai Super Kings all-rounder scored some vital runs to help his franchise lift the title for the fifth time. En route to their win, Jadeja hit the winning runs and ran over to MS Dhoni to celebrate the win. Amid all this, now a fan’s video has gone viral showing Jadeja hitting the winning runs and running to Dhoni to celebrate the title win.

Fan’s View Video of Ravindra Jadeja Hitting Winning Runs and Running Towards MS Dhoni

Jadeja Finishes a Lap of the Ground and Runs Straight to MS Dhoni 🥺💛 pic.twitter.com/aQRTuEG4Zo — 🎰 (@StanMSD) May 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)