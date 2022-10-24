Harbhajan Singh took to social media to react to a viral video of a Pakistan fan, breaking his TV set after his team lost to India in the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, October 24. The video, originally shared by Virender Sehwag on Twitter showed the fan reacting angrily after Ravichandran Ashwin hit the winning runs. He was seen getting up and throwing stuff at his TV, also kicking it in the process. The video was retweeted by Singh, where the former spinner wrote, "Log patake phodte hai yeh padosi Tv phodte hai."

Harbhajan Singh Reacts to Viral Video of Pakistan fan Breaking TV Following Loss to India:

Log patake phodte hai yeh padosi Tv phodte hai 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/wi5wSiF6I1 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)