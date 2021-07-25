Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya was seen singing the Sri Lankan national anthem ahead of the 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka at the R Premadas Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Check out the video here:

Is it just me that saw @hardikpandya7 singing the SL national anthem, then? #SLvInd pic.twitter.com/TuALbiRFu4 — Pranith (@Pranith16) July 25, 2021

A Twitter user was quick to witness the funny side of it and called it 'priceless'

Hardik Pandya trying to lip sync to the Sri Lankan anthem is priceless. — K Balakumar (@kbalakumar) July 25, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)