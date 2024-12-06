Virat Kohli's energy on field has always been unmatched. Even when he is not captaining a side, he is always involved in team strategy, setting fields and suggesting options for the bowlers. He celebrates the most when bowler takes a wicket and doesn't let the opportunity to sledge opposition go. During the India vs Australia second Test match at Adelaide, he was spotted sledging Marnus Labuschagne and Nathan McSweeney as they were battling with Jasprit Bumrah. Virat was spotted saying 'He's got no clue, Jass' as he was walking past the batters after a over from Bumrah got over. Fans loved it and made the video viral on social media. Funny Memes Go Viral After Mitchell Starc Dismisses Yashasvi Jaiswal For Golden Duck During IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024.

Virat Kohli Caught Sledging Australian Batters

Always in the game, always in the ear! 😁👑🗣 ICYMI 👉🏻@imVkohli’s stump mic gold from the ongoing #PinkBallTest! 🔥#AUSvINDOnStar 2nd Test 👉 LIVE NOW on Star Sports! #AUSvIND | #ToughestRivalry pic.twitter.com/9zuqd3hdAb — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 6, 2024

