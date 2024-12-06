Mitchell Starc hits back at Yashasvi Jaiswal for his comment of 'it's coming too slow' as he dismissed him for a golden duck in the first ball of the innings during Day 1 of India vs Australia second Test at Adelaide. Starc's ball first swung away from Jaiswal who came across and then pitched to straighten and catch Jaiswal infront of the stumps. It was a plumb LBW and Jaiswal walked off without wasting a review. Fans loved how Jaiswal was brave enough to take a jibe at Starc and the latter being a champion bowler struck back. They shared memes and jokes on the incident which went viral. Funny DSP Siraj Memes Go Viral After Mohammed Siraj Stays Not Out After Hitting A Boundary During Day 1 of IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024.

Starc vs Jaiswal Rivalry

Starc vs Jaiswal rivalry will be interesting to see in the series🥵 pic.twitter.com/B6oxLr13Xg — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) December 6, 2024

Mitchell Starc

Yashasvi Jaiswal to Mitchell Starc

Yashasvi Jaiswal to Mitchell Starc pic.twitter.com/3Z0XcDyPVg — Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 6, 2024

Another One Shares Meme

Funny One

Oops

Jaiswal to Starc in 1st test : It's coming too slow !! Indian fans to Him :#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/OGw8pIRP05 — UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) December 6, 2024

Jaiswal Now to Starc

