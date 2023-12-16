Another riveting day of cricketing action awaits when Australia and Pakistan lock horns on Day 3 of the 1st Test at the Optus Stadium on December 16. The Green Shirts trail Australia by 355 runs and are at 132/2 with Imam-ul-Haq (38*) and Khurram Shehzad (7*) at the crease. The visitors would want to have a strong fightback against Australia, who posted 487 runs in the first innings, powered by David Warner's 164. The AUS vs PAK 1st Test Day 3 will get underway at 7:50 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the AUS vs PAK Test series and the live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1 SD/HD TV channels. Fans can also watch AUS vs PAK live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Aamer Jamal Takes 6/111, Becomes 14th Pakistan Bowler to Take A Five-Wicket Haul on Test Debut; Achieves Feat During AUS vs PAK 1st Test 2023.

AUS vs PAK 1st Test Recap

Following Aamir Jamal's six-fer, Pakistan finish Day Two at 132-2 trailing by 355 runs 🏏#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/sHCrsjYqic — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 15, 2023

