India A will be locking horns with England Lions for a two-match Unofficial Test series 2025. The India A vs England A 1st Unofficial Test Match 2025, is scheduled to be played from Friday, May 30, starting from 3:30 PM IST (Indian Stand Time) at the Spitfire Ground in St. Lawrence, Canterbury, England. Unfortunately, there is no official announcement yet for live telecast viewing options for the IND A vs ENG A 1st Unofficial Test Match 2025, due to the absence of an official broadcaster. However, fans in India looking for live streaming viewing options for the India A vs England Lions 1st Unofficial Test Match 2025 Day 1 can watch it for free on the England Cricket app and website ecb.co.uk after they sign up/ sign in to the app/ website. India A Squad For England Tour 2025: Karun Nair Makes Comeback, Yashasvi Jaiswal Picked; Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan To Be Available From Second Match.

India A vs England Lions 1st Unofficial Test Match 2025

Free live Cricket on the way! 🍿 See our stars of tomorrow take on India 'A' 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇮🇳 🏏 Sign up and sign in to watch for FREE 📝 https://t.co/GPuL0Itu09 pic.twitter.com/uIMEevDlSd — England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)