After winning all three matches in the Super Eight phase, the India National Cricket Team tops Group A standings and will play against the second-placed England National Cricket Team. Both teams have shown great run of form in recent matches with their star players stepping up in important matches. Both teams played 23 times before in the shortest format of the game. Team India won 12 matches in those fixtures. The semifinal between India and England will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. The India vs England match will start at 08:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on 27th June. Star Sports Networks has the broadcasting rights to the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in India. Fans can watch the India vs England Twenty20 Semifinal Cricket Match on Star Sports channels. The India vs England Twenty20 Semifinal Cricket Match online streaming is also available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and Websites. Michael Vaughan Accuses ICC of Favouring India by Scheduling Semi-Final in Guyana, Says 'So Unfair On Others', Also Points Out to Less Covers on Ground Amid Rain Prediction in IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 Semis.

India vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal Live

All In Readiness! 👏 👏 The Semi-Final is upon us ⌛️ Drop in your best wishes for #TeamIndia in the comments below 🔽#T20WorldCup | #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/KiQmme8k8M — BCCI (@BCCI) June 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)