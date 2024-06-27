The India National Cricket Team will take on the England National Cricket Team in the second semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The match will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. Michael Vaughan looked furious with the selection of venue and the current weather conditions at Guyana which predicts a rain during match timings. If it rains or the match gets called off, India will advance to the Final being the top team of Group A and England finishing second in Group B of the Super Eight stage. Vaughan shares a post criticising the ICC for favouring India in the semifinal. See the post below. IND vs ENG: India Batters Prepare for Adil Rashid in Nets Ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final Against England.

Michael Vaughan Accuses ICC of Favouring India

Surely this Semi should have been the Guyana one .. but because the whole event is geared towards India it’s so unfair on others .. #T20IWorldCup — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 27, 2024

Michael Vaughan Sharing Pics from Guyana

So huge rain forecasted .. It’s the monsoon season so I get it .. so why so few covers for the whole outfield !!!!! surely you get more covers so we cover the whole ground !!!!!!!! https://t.co/HE2O0TwqWe — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 27, 2024

