India and Netherlands lock horns in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 12. Prasidh Krishna may get a game in place of Jasprit Bumrah, with R Ashwin replacing Kuldeep Yadav as the other change. The IND vs NED match will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. and it will begin at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC World Cup 2023 and will provide live telecast of the IND vs NED match. Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of the Star Network, will provide live streaming online of the IND vs NED ICC World Cup 2023 match. Rohit Sharma-Led Team India Celebrate Diwali Ahead of Netherlands Clash in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 (See Pics).

India vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Chasing their record 9th consecutive win in #CWC history, #TeamIndia clashes against the #Netherlands in Bengaluru! Will they achieve this feat and go into the semifinals unbeaten? Tune-in to #INDvNED in the #WorldCupOnStar Today, 12.30 PM onwards | Star Sports Network#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/8haQGiWae1 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 12, 2023

