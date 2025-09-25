Kicking off preparations for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, the India women national cricket team will square off against the England women national team in a warm-up match on September 25. The IND-W vs ENG-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up match will be played at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru and start at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. So, the India Women vs England Women match might have live telecast viewing options on the Star Sports TV channels; however, there is no official confirmation yet, since this is a warm-up match. Live streaming viewing options of the IND-W vs PAK-W ICC WWC 2025 warm-up match might be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website, but there is no official confirmation on this. Readers can find live score updates on the ICC website and BCCI and England Cricket social media handles, respectively. India Men's Cricketers Introduce Indian Women Players As ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Tickets Online Booking Begins (Watch Video).

IND-W vs ENG-W ICC Women's WC 2025 Warm-Up Live Streaming

