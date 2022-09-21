After a victorious start, the Indian women's team would be aiming to clinch the series when they face their English counterparts in the 2nd ODI on Wednesday, September 21. The match would be played at the Spitfire Ground St Lawrence in Kent and is slated to start at 5:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports would provide live telecast of this match while fans can also watch the live streaming of this game on the SonyLIV app and website.

IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd ODI Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

1⃣ 𝐉𝐡𝐮𝐥𝐮 𝐃𝐢 🚆 2⃣ @YastikaBhatia with the glove and bat 🏏 3⃣ 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐬 🤝@SheTalksBall with the #Top3 things to watch out for in today's #ENGvIND 2nd ODI 🙌 Don't miss the action, from 𝟓:𝟑𝟎 𝐏𝐌 onwards only on #SonySportsNetwork📺#SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/70guA5Kqsn — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 21, 2022

