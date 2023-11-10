South Africa will take on Afghanistan in their next match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 10. The SA vs AFG CWC 2023 match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and it will start at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans can hence watch live telecasts of the South Africa and Afghanistan ICC World Cup 2023 match on Star Sports Network channels. Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of the Star Network, will provide live streaming online of the SA vs AFG ICC World Cup 2023 match. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated: New Zealand Virtually Qualifies for Semifinal; Pakistan, Afghanistan Almost Out of Semis Contention

SA vs AFG ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

After a heartbreak in their last game, #Afghanistan have their last shot at qualification when they face #SouthAfrica in a do or die game. Will 🇦🇫 find a way to make it through? Tune-in to #SAvAFG in #WorldCupOnStar Today, 12:30 PM | Star Sports Network#CWC23 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/wuLkTa0AlG — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 10, 2023

