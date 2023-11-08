ICC Adds The Undertaker Theme Song to Video Showing Glenn Maxwell Struggling With Cramps And Then Waking Up Like WWE Star During AUS vs AFG CWC 2023 Match

Maxwell was lying down with the cramps and pain but he got up even with it to smash around the Afghanistan bowlers and guide Australia to victory.

Nov 08, 2023

Glenn Maxwell played a memorable knock when Australia took on Afghanistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 as he struck a tremendous 201* to take Australia over the finishing line after being 91/7 at one point of time. He struggled mid-way into the innings with lower body cramps and back spasm and had to lie on the ground and receive treatment. But he got up no sooner and smashed the ball again despite not being able to move at all. ICC released a video of Maxwell getting up and taking down the bowlers like WWE star Undertaker. They added the Undertaker theme song in the background of the video as well. Glenn Maxwell Reveals Batting Strategy Following His Magnificent 201* Against Afghanistan in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

ICC Adds The Undertaker Theme Song to Video Showing Glenn Maxwell Struggling With Cramps

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

