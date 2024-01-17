Virat Kohli made a return to the T20I squad of team India just in the 2nd T20I against Afghanistan. He played a impactful cameo but failed to make it big. As he played in the 3rd T20I at Bengaluru, fans were looking forward to him getting a big score. But he got out in the first delivery for a golden duck. He also registered an unwanted record as this his 36th duck, the highest by an Indian batter in Internationals. 'Ek To Idhar Do Zero Ho Chuke Hain' Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Conversation With Umpire Virender Sharma Caught On Stump Mic During IND vs AFG 3rd T20I 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Virat Kohli Registers Most International Ducks by Indian Batsman

Most international ducks by Indian batters (1-7) 35 - VIRAT KOHLI 34 - Sachin Tendulkar 33 - Rohit Sharma 31 - Virender Sehwag 29 - Sourav Ganguly#INDvsAFG — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) January 17, 2024

