Matthew Kuhnemann took his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket as India were bowled out for just 109 runs on Day 1 of the third Test against Australia on March 1. But Australia were kept in check by Ravindra Jadeja, who took four wickets to leave the visitors at 156/4, with a 47-run lead at the end of the day's play. Usman Khawaja was the best batter for Australia, scoring 60 runs and was involved in a solid 96-run partnership with Marnus Labuschagne (31). Earlier, India lost wickets in heaps without any partnership on the spinning track in Indore. Barring Kuhnemann (5/16), Nathan Lyon (3/35) and Todd Murphy (1/23) were also amongst the wickets. Ravichandran Ashwin Dethrones James Anderson To Become Number One Bowler in Test Cricket As per Latest ICC Rankings.

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 1 Stumps

That's Stumps on Day 1⃣ of the third #INDvAUS Test! 4️⃣ wickets so far for @imjadeja as Australia finish the day with 156/4. We will be back with LIVE action on Day 2. Scorecard - https://t.co/t0IGbs1SIL #TeamIndia @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/osXIdrf9iW — BCCI (@BCCI) March 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)