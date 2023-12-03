In a difficult Bengaluru pitch where spinners got some decent assistance with seamers having their cutters gripping, Shreyas Iyer played a fighting knock and scored a half-century to take India to a competitive score against Australia in the 5th T20I. Put in to bat first, Yashasvi Jaiswal gave India to good start but some quick wickets put them in pressure, Shreyas Iyer stitched a partnership with Jitesh Sharma and then Axar Patel and India could weather the initial blow and reach a score of 160/8. 'To the Man Who Made Me the Cricketer…' Sachin Tendulkar Remembers Childhood Coach Ramakant Achrekar on His Birth Anniversary, Pens Emotional Post.

IND vs AUS 5th T20I 2023 Innings Update

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)