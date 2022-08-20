Despite having a wobbly batting effort, India managed to chase down a target of 162 set by Zimbabwe to seal a five-wicket victory and subsequently the series win at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday, August 20. Chasing a low total, the Indian batters were not able to get off to a strong start like the last game and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Skipper KL Rahul's promotion up the order did not work out at all as he was the first one to depart. Despite losing wickets, India kept the scoreboard ticking and eventually won the contest in 25.4 overs.

IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI Scorecard:

