Sneh Rana took a three-wicket haul but Freya Kemp's fighting 51* off 37 deliveries ensured England women's team managed to score 142/6 in the second T20I against India on Tuesday, September 13. India bowled well at the start and had England reeling at 54/5 at one stage. But Kemp ensured that her side got some runs to bowl at in this second game of the series. For India, apart from Rana, Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh ended up with one wicket apiece.

IND W vs ENG W Innings Update:

We set India 143 to win the second IT20. Freya Kemp top scoring with 51*, her first England half-century. Scorecard/Clips: https://t.co/WVjSId1LhP pic.twitter.com/ru0Bv96SV9 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 13, 2022

