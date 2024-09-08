India B defeated India A by 76 runs in the Duleep Trophy 2024 on Sunday, September 8. Chasing 275 runs to win, India B bowled out the Shubman Gill-led side for 198 runs with Musheer Khan pulling off a sensational run out to end Akash Deep's fighting 43-run knock. The foundation of this win for India B was set by Musheer Khan, who played a stellar 181-run knock in the first innings as India B reached 321. Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal and Washington Sundar were among the wickets in the second innings of the match. Rishabh Pant then stood tall for India B in the second innings, scoring 61 crucial runs. Dayal subsequently took three wickets in the fourth innings, preventing India A from chasing down a 275-run target despite KL Rahul's 57. India B Cricketer Rishabh Pant Enters India A Team Huddle Ahead of Day 4's Play In Duleep Trophy 2024 Round 1 Match, Video Goes Viral.

India B Beat India A in Duleep Trophy 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)